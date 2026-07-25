GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Support Our Dads Holistic Fight Against Cancer

Goal$75,000 USD
Raised$30,850 USD

Fundraiser created bySamantha Valdez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Renee Valdez

Support Our Dads Holistic Fight Against Cancer

Our dad is a strong, supportive, and loving man who has always put his family first. He was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic Prostate Cancer, it has moved into his bones (the lumbar spine, the base of the skull, and pelvis), a nodule on the right lung, hypodensity in the liver, an enlarged kidney, and swollen lymph nodes. This news turned our family’s lives upside down.


As he fights this battle, we have chosen to pursue a holistic and natural treatment approach for his healing journey. Unfortunately, many of these treatments, supplements, therapies, and alternative care options are not covered by insurance, creating a significant financial burden on our family. In addition to medical expenses, there are ongoing costs for travel to appointments, daily living expenses, and possible travel out of state/country for intensive holistic treatment, which would be an additional cost. His wife would also be traveling with him to support and care for him during treatment, requiring her to take time away from work as well. Since he is no longer able to work, these financial challenges have become even more difficult for our family to manage.


We’re creating this fundraiser to help ease that burden so he can focus fully on his health, healing, and recovery. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a significant difference in his journey and will help him continue the fight. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this with others is just as meaningful.


We know we serve an amazing God who still performs miracles today. We are praying for complete and total healing over his body. Our dad is a fighter and has a long, beautiful life ahead of him. He has a loving wife, 3 children, and 9 grandbabies who love and adore him and are standing beside him every step of the way.


Thank you all for your prayers, support, and for standing in agreement with us as we fight this battle together.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve