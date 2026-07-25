Support Our Dads Holistic Fight Against Cancer

Our dad is a strong, supportive, and loving man who has always put his family first. He was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic Prostate Cancer, it has moved into his bones (the lumbar spine, the base of the skull, and pelvis), a nodule on the right lung, hypodensity in the liver, an enlarged kidney, and swollen lymph nodes. This news turned our family’s lives upside down.





As he fights this battle, we have chosen to pursue a holistic and natural treatment approach for his healing journey. Unfortunately, many of these treatments, supplements, therapies, and alternative care options are not covered by insurance, creating a significant financial burden on our family. In addition to medical expenses, there are ongoing costs for travel to appointments, daily living expenses, and possible travel out of state/country for intensive holistic treatment, which would be an additional cost. His wife would also be traveling with him to support and care for him during treatment, requiring her to take time away from work as well. Since he is no longer able to work, these financial challenges have become even more difficult for our family to manage.





We’re creating this fundraiser to help ease that burden so he can focus fully on his health, healing, and recovery. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a significant difference in his journey and will help him continue the fight. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this with others is just as meaningful.





We know we serve an amazing God who still performs miracles today. We are praying for complete and total healing over his body. Our dad is a fighter and has a long, beautiful life ahead of him. He has a loving wife, 3 children, and 9 grandbabies who love and adore him and are standing beside him every step of the way.





Thank you all for your prayers, support, and for standing in agreement with us as we fight this battle together.