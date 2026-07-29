Support Our Beloved Shan

Shan and David Kendall have been staples of our community for decades. The service and support they have shown us, our children and our community has been exponential. Tragically David suffered a stoke and fall and passed May 21st. Shan needs our help to do a massive clean up on her property immediately. She needs help with the financial piece and the heavy lifting. Sign ups for the clean up are coming soon but please consider donating towards the cause. Anything extra goes to Shan to start the next chapter of her life. There is a GoFundMe started as well but we wanted to offer another platform where 100% of your donations go to her as GoFundMe takes 10%. Thank you for your generosity.