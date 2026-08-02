Support Orphans at Blessed Hand Children's Village

Hello, my name is Nkooto Francis and I am the founder of Blessed Hand Children's Village in Kampala, Uganda.





We are a home for orphaned and vulnerable children who have lost their parents and have nowhere else to go.





Right now, we are caring for children who need food, shelter, education, and medical care. Many of them sleep hungry and cannot afford school fees.





WHY WE NEED YOUR HELP:

Your donation will directly provide:

1. Daily meals and clean drinking water

2. School fees, uniforms, and scholastic materials

3. Safe shelter, clothing, and healthcare

4. Love, mentorship, and hope for the future





Every dollar makes a difference. $25 feeds a child for a month. $100 pays school fees for one term.





We believe every child deserves a chance to dream and succeed. With your support, we can give these children the future they deserve.





Thank you for standing with us and being a blessing to these precious children.





With gratitude,

Nkooto Francis

Founder, Blessed Hand Children's Village

Kampala, Uganda