Support Octavia on a road to recovery

Hi I’m Octavia Jackson and I’m a shooting victim that was shot in the face causing so much damage to my jaw and mouth. This has been the worst thing that’s ever happened to me right in front of my 3 children and 4 Little cousins and also my grandmother.im asking for help to get my jaw replaced and healed. I no longer have health insurance to help me get my surgery and medicine. It’s so hard to describe how stress and depress this makes me feel each day the pain gets worse.If you can find it in your heart to help me get through this procedure I’ll send you all the praises thank you in advance