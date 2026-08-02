Support Nolan Wells’ Friends and Their Rights

On Independence Day 2026, Nolan Wells went missing after spending time with friends. Since then, his friends — Eli Jax Pitalo, Erick Alcantara, Wyatt Pyron, Warren Hudson, Morgan Seymour, Jayvon Williams, Trace Carter, and Tracestin Shepherd — have faced serious accusations and public scrutiny because they were with Nolan that day.

We believe it is important that people remember one basic principle: an accusation is not proof of wrongdoing. At this time, we are concerned that conclusions are being drawn about Nolan’s friends without sufficient publicly established evidence showing that they harmed him.

This fundraiser is being created to support Nolan’s friends as they deal with the intense pressure, public accusations, and uncertainty surrounding the situation. We are asking supporters to avoid harassment, threats, or spreading rumors and instead allow the facts and any legitimate investigation to determine what happened.

Our goal is not to interfere with the search for Nolan or prevent anyone from seeking answers. We want the truth to come out, and we believe everyone deserves to be treated fairly while that process takes place.

If you believe Nolan’s friends deserve support and a fair opportunity to have the facts considered, please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser.

Support the search for the truth. Support due process. Support Nolan’s friends.