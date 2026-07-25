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Support Nola during her Medical Journey

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$28,152 USD

Fundraiser created byMandy Ward

Fundraiser funds will be received by Heather Grube

Support Nola during her Medical Journey

Support Nola During Her Medical Journey


Our sweet Nola, only 15 years old, has had her world turned upside down.


After experiencing ongoing health concerns, Nola underwent testing that led to devastating and unexpected news: doctors discovered a large mass on her brain. She has since been admitted to Riley Hospital for Children, where she is being closely monitored by specialists and undergoing further testing to determine the next steps.


This news has completely shaken her family, especially because Nola has continued living life as a normal 15-year-old girl without major symptoms affecting her daily life.


Nola is kind, strong, and loved by so many. Anyone who knows Nola knows her bright smile and sweet spirit.


At this time, doctors do not yet know exactly what the mass is. Nola’s neurosurgical team has determined that surgery will be necessary to remove as much of the mass as safely possible and perform further testing, including a biopsy, to help determine a diagnosis and guide treatment.


Because the mass is located in a delicate area of her brain, there are still many unknowns. Doctors may not be able to remove all of it safely, making the road ahead especially overwhelming for Nola and her family.


The family is currently waiting on additional MRI imaging, which will help determine immediate next steps and whether Nola may be able to return home temporarily before surgery.

We are asking for prayers and support for Nola and her family during this incredibly difficult time. Donations will be sent to Nola’s mother, Heather Grube, who will use them to help ease the financial burden of:


    •    Medical expenses

    •    Surgery and treatment costs

    •    Travel to and from Indianapolis

    •    Meals, lodging, and gas

    •    Lost wages as family stays by Nola’s side


Most of all, we ask for your prayers.


Please pray for:


    •    Wisdom and guidance for her medical team

    •    Strength and courage for Nola

    •    Peace and comfort for her family

    •    Successful surgery and complete healing


Every prayer, donation, and share means so much.


Thank you for surrounding Nola and her family with love, support, and hope during this difficult journey.


#hopefornoni

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