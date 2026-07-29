Support Nnaemeka Dialysis, Heart Failure Treatment

Help Mr Nnaemeka Fight Heart and Kidney Failure: A Life-Saving Appeal

The Story

Our dear brother, Nnaemeka, is currently fighting for his life. What started as a sudden, terrifying moment of weakness led to him being rushed to the hospital for emergency care. After an exhaustive series of tests costing ₦410,000, we received news that no family is ever prepared for.

Magnus has been diagnosed with heart failure, and his condition is complicated by the fact that both of his kidneys are failing.

The Financial Burden

The cost of his heart treatment alone, including drugs and hospital bills, yet unpaid has already reached ₦750,000. We have exhausted our immediate resources, but the most critical battle is just beginning. Magnus needs urgent dialysis to survive.

Doctors estimate that the initial cost for his dialysis and stabilization will range from ₦400,000 to ₦1,000,000, depending on how his body responds. In Nigeria today, dialysis is a massive financial burden, and without this life-saving intervention, we risk losing him.

How You Can Help

We are reaching out to you, our friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers, to help us save Magnus. Your donations will go directly toward:

Immediate dialysis sessions to stabilize his kidney function. Ongoing cardiac medications to manage his heart failure. Hospital admission costs and specialist consultations.

No amount is too small. Every ₦1,000, ₦5,000, or ₦10,000 brings him one step closer to recovery. If you cannot donate, please share this story and keep Magnus in your prayers.

Thank you for your love and generosity during this incredibly difficult time.



