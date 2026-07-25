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SUPPORT NIKKI WHILE SHE RUNS FOR VETS

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$1,760 USD

Fundraiser created byNikki Pitman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nikki Pitman

SUPPORT NIKKI WHILE SHE RUNS FOR VETS

Hey everyone 👋 For those that might not know me, my name is Nikki.


This October 11th, I'll be running the Army Ten-Miler in support of VETS (Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions) which is a nonprofit whose mission is deeply personal to me. I first learned about them after my husband told me I’d feel deeply connected to “In Waves Of War” on Netflix. After we watched it together, I haven’t stopped thinking about it.


As a Disabled 82nd Airborne Combat Veteran, I know that some of the hardest battles begin long after we take off the uniform. The invisible wounds of war. PTSD, traumatic brain injury, depression, and other service-related challenges have impacted far too many of our nation's veterans…including myself. In my experience, the Military and the VA often rely heavily on medication, as if a prescription can solve everything. When I left the Army, I was taking nine different medications. Instead of helping, I felt like they masked the symptoms without addressing the root of what I was going through. I didn't feel like myself, and despite all the prescriptions, I wasn't getting better... It only seemed to make things more difficult. I didn't even recognize myself anymore, nor did the ones closest to me. We have lost far too many brothers and sisters to battles they fought silently.


VETS is working to change that. Their mission is to help veterans overcome the invisible wounds of war by expanding access to innovative treatments, resources, and support that allow veterans to heal and reclaim their lives. They are committed to creating a future where veterans have the tools, care, and opportunities they need to move forward.


I'm setting an ambitious fundraising goal because I don't just want to run this race, I want to make a real difference. I know I may be asking for a lot, and I completely understand that not everyone is in a position to give. But this mission means something deeply personal to me, and I believe that together we can make an impact. I am committed to reaching this goal and will do everything I can to make it happen.


This run will also be personally dedicated to my brothers who have lost their lives due to the battles they faced mentally while in and after their service. Brothers who fought battles within their own minds that many people never saw and could never fully understand. Their struggles, their sacrifices, and their lives will never be forgotten. I carry their memory with me every single day but I will also carry it every step of these 10 miles and run in honor of them and their families.


If you’re able, I would be incredibly grateful if you would consider donating or sharing this fundraiser. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps provide hope, healing, and support to veterans who are still fighting their battles today. Please share as much as you can.


Thank you for standing beside me, supporting this mission, and helping me honor those who can no longer run beside us and the ones that are still battling everyday.


Airborne All the way. 🇺🇸

Peace is Possible


Love Nik

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