Support Nikki and her boys in emergency situation

Please help my friend Nikki and her two boys during an incredibly difficult time. Nikki is a devoted single mother, and one of her sons has autism and requires ongoing care and therapy. After experiencing a violent and traumatic situation, she has been left without the support and stability she desperately needs.





Because of the demands of getting her children to and from school and therapy appointments, Nikki’s employer was unable to accommodate the schedule she needed, leaving her currently out of work. She is now facing an emergency move to another city in order to provide a safe environment for herself and her children — all without financial support or assistance.





We are asking for prayers, kindness, and any help you may be able to give. Donations will go toward moving expenses, food, gas, basic necessities, childcare, and helping Nikki and her boys safely transition into a new beginning while she works to secure employment and rebuild stability for her family.





No amount is too small, and every share, prayer, and donation means more than words can express. Thank you for helping a mother protect and provide for her children during one of the hardest moments of their lives. God bless you all. Cash App is $ninjanikki02 for direct contributions! Thank you.