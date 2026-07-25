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Support Nic and his family after tragic accident.

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$14,770 USD

Fundraiser created byKailee Bellew

Fundraiser funds will be received by Makenzie Kehoe

Support Nic and his family after tragic accident.

On behalf of our family, we are asking for your prayers, support, and generosity for my brother-in-law, Nic.

Nic was recently involved in a devastating car accident that left him with multiple serious injuries, including several broken bones. He remains in critical condition and is currently unconscious as doctors work tirelessly to care for him. While we remain hopeful and continue to pray for his recovery, we know that the road ahead will be long and challenging.

Nic is only 30 years old and is the primary provider for his family. He has a young son who loves and depends on him, along with a devoted girlfriend of 14 years who is staying by his side during this difficult time. As they focus on Nic’s recovery, the financial burden of lost income, medical expenses, travel, childcare, and everyday household costs continues to grow.

We have created this fundraiser to help ease some of that burden so that his loved ones can focus on what matters most, which is being there for Nic and supporting him through his recovery.

No donation is too small, and if you are unable to give financially, we ask that you please share this fundraiser and keep Nic and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. The family is deeply grateful for every act of generosity and encouragement.


UPDATE: Thank you to everyone who prayed, shared, and donated! Nic’s surgeries have been successful (with more to come), and he no longer needs the ventilator! We ask that you continue to share, and we appreciate every thought and prayer sent his way.


UPDATE: Thank you so much to everyone who donated! Nic has been getting better by the day. We are hoping he can get into a rehab facility soon to better manage his injuries. We appreciate every thought, prayer, and share.

The funds will be going straight to Makenzie, Nic’s longtime girlfriend. She will be using it to pay the bills and expenses, like house/car payments, phone bills, food, and childcare while they have both been unable to work. We don’t want either of them worrying about work and money while he recovers, so we are extremely grateful!

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