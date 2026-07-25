Support Natural Disasters Relief In Tennessee





When natural disasters strike, we often watch the news, ache for the victims, and wonder how we can possibly help from afar. This July, our Local Youth aren't just watching. They are answering the call to serve in a tangible way.





As a ministry, our mission is to raise up the next generation of compassionate, action-oriented leaders, who are the hands and feet of Jesus. From July 22 to 26, we are taking a team of students directly to Newport, Tennessee. This community is still picking up the pieces from devastating hurricanes and catastrophic flooding. The heartbreak there is real: families have lost their homes, some lost love ones, and families are surrounded by debris.





Our youth group at The Local Church will be stepping directly into that brokenness. We will be doing heavy demolition work, partnering with trusted local relief ministries, and hosting a joyful day-camp to give children a space to just be kids, despite the chaos.





But we can’t do this alone. That is where you come in. Through your faith and generosity. I can become part of a team of students, who are called to action and serve.





You have the power to make this mission possible. When you sponsor me as a student, you aren’t just paying for a van seat or for me to go down to Tennessee; you are directly funding a week of relief for a suffering town. You are showing our generation that when the world hurts, the church shows up. Your investment proves to our generation that our desire to serve matters.

TLC won’t let financial situation stop us as youth from doing God's work.





So every dollar given is a direct investment in a rebuilt home and transform a family:

$50 fuels my hard work by covering all of my meals for the week. $150 pays for half of the cost to send me out to serve. $300 completely covers my transportation, meals, and lodging.





Our youth are ready to sweat, serve, and love the people of Newport.





Thank you for supporting our youth, our mission, and letting your generosity be the answer to Newport's prayers.