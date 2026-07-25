Support Natalie’s Mission Journey

Hi! My name is Natalie Ren! I am currently trying to raise money for missionary work! A few months ago I felt the Lord put missions on my heart. In about 5 months I will be leaving for a DTS in Lancaster Pennsylvania, and I need to raise about $5,000 in order to be fully funded! I could also use lots of prayer, this is a big step for me as I’d be leaving my hometown for about 6 months. I’m so excited to see what the Lord is going to do in this next season!