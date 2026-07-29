Support My YWAM Journey

I'm going into a YWAM program this fall, and while I'm excited to follow the path I feel called to, I don't have the funds to make it happen on my own. My family has always done their best to support me, but finances have been tight, and this opportunity is something I truly believe is meant for me. I want to do the work of The Lord and pursue what He has placed on my heart, but I need some help to get there.





The money raised will go directly toward my tuition, room and board, meals, and travel expenses for a short-term mission trip at the end of the program. This experience will not only help me grow in my faith, but also give me the chance to serve others and make a difference in the world. I believe this is a unique opportunity to learn, grow, and give back in ways I never have before.





Every penny counts, and I hope The Lord puts it on your heart to help me reach this goal. Your support means the world to me, and I can't wait to see how this journey unfolds with your help. Thank you for considering being a part of my story and helping me take this next step!