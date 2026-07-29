Support My Vision Needs”

I have been having issues with my recommended glasses it doesn't seem to work well I now find it difficult to read it write Nd now I don't know how to go about it anymore I've tried saving but I have never had enough my exams are coming up idk wat to do again Nd I need my medicated glasses with the things I need to make my eye better my eye drops and everything please no amount is too small please support me please 🥺. I will really appreciate please 😭 😭