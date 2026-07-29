Support My Twins Cheer Journey

Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out with a full heart to ask for support for my twins and their passion for cheerleading. From the moment they first stepped onto the mat, cheer has become more than just a sport to them—it’s a place where they’ve found confidence, discipline, teamwork, and joy.

Watching them grow through cheer has been incredible. They’ve learned how to support one another, push through challenges, and believe in themselves both on and off the mat. As a parent, there’s nothing more rewarding than seeing them light up doing something they truly love.

Unfortunately, the cost of cheer tuition, uniforms, travel, and competition fees adds up quickly—especially with two athletes. While I’m doing everything I can to support their dreams, I could really use a little help from my community to keep them involved this season.

Any donation—big or small—will go directly toward their cheer tuition and related expenses. If you’re not able to give, sharing this campaign means just as much and helps us get closer to our goal.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting my twins as they continue to chase their dreams. Your kindness truly means the world to us.

With gratitude,

Kiesha