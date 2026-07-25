Support my Tuition for Arts school

I am a student from Nigeria, coming from a very simple background where opportunities like studying abroad at an arts academy were never something I thought I could realistically reach. Growing up, I learned early that dreams like mine often felt far away. But I also learned something else—that talent, perseverance, and faith can sometimes open doors that circumstances try to keep closed.





As of last year, I began searching for admission into arts schools outside Nigeria. I was determined to study and grow in my craft, no matter how difficult the journey would be. I sent over 100 emails and applied to more than 100 different schools, conservatories, and arts programs around the world. Every application carried a piece of my hope, and every rejection tested my strength.





I received rejection after rejection.





Some schools said no. Some never replied at all. There were moments when I questioned whether I was good enough or whether I should simply accept that my dream was impossible. But every time I thought about giving up, one thought kept me going: if I stopped trying, my future self would never forgive me for not fighting until the very end.





So I kept going.





Through every "no."





Through every unanswered email.





Through every disappointment.





Through every moment of doubt.





Earlier this year, I began applying all over again, refusing to let my previous rejections define my future.





Then, in June, something happened that changed everything.





By God's grace, I received an admission offer to Idyllwild Arts Academy.





It was one of the happiest moments of my life. After so many closed doors, one finally opened. It felt as though every rejection, every sleepless night, every application, and every prayer had finally led to this moment.





I was awarded the highest scholarship available to me from the school.





For a moment, I truly believed everything was finally falling into place.





But the reality is that even the highest scholarship could not cover all the costs.





I still need approximately $45,000 (about ₦62.1 million) to cover my remaining tuition and educational expenses. Included within that amount is an acceptance fee of $9,000 (approximately ₦12.4 million) that must be paid within one week to secure my place. The $9,000 is not an extra fee—it is part of the remaining balance I must raise.





For my family, this amount is simply impossible.





My parents have spent their lives doing everything they can to give me opportunities they never had. They have sacrificed more than I could ever put into words. I know how hard they work, and I cannot bear the thought of watching them carry a financial burden that is far beyond what they can afford. I don't want my dream to become their suffering.





So I did what I have always done.





I kept trying.





I began reaching out to organizations, foundations, companies, individuals, and anyone I believed might be able to help. I made phone calls. I wrote emails. I searched for scholarships and financial support every single day.





In many ways, it felt like I was applying for admission all over again.





The replies sounded painfully familiar.





"Unfortunately..."





"We're unable to..."





"We regret to inform you..."





Each response was another disappointment.





But I have not given up.





I have been given just one week to secure my place, and I am determined to do everything within my power to make this opportunity possible.





This is about more than attending a school.





It is about years of perseverance finally leading somewhere.





It is about proving that where a person is born does not have to determine how far they can go.





It is about honoring every sacrifice my family has made and making sure those sacrifices were not in vain.





Most of all, it is about refusing to let a dream that survived more than a hundred rejections come to an end because of finances.





Today, I am humbly asking for your help.





Whether your contribution is large or small, every donation brings me one step closer to securing my place and changing the course of my future. And if you are unable to give, sharing this campaign with others would mean more than you know. One share could reach the person whose generosity makes all the difference.





I have uploaded a copy of my admission letter with some personal information removed to protect my privacy. If you have any questions or would like to see additional documentation, including my scholarship offer, please feel free to reach out through this campaign. I would be more than happy to provide any proof you may need and answer any questions you have. Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting my dream.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story.





Thank you for believing in a young artist from Nigeria, who has refused to let rejection have the final word.





And thank you for helping me turn years of perseverance into a future that, until now, has only existed in my dreams.