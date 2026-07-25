Support My Trip to Serve in Kenya

Welcome! My name is Abbey Grace, and I’m so glad you’re here. A long-time dream is finally coming to fruition—I’m moving to Kenya!





The Lord has graciously given me the opportunity to serve at a school and children’s home in Kenya for three months this fall. During my time there, I will be serving alongside staff—helping with daily activities, supporting the school, and most importantly, building relationships with the children.





These children captured my heart three years ago when I first met them on my initial trip in 2023. Returning now to live and work within their community allows me to meet both practical and relational needs in a deeper, more consistent way. I believe deeply in the work already being done there, and I am eager to serve as the hands and feet of Jesus—supporting ongoing efforts in child advocacy and intervention.





However, I could not do this without the love and partnership of others. The funds raised will go toward travel expenses, 90 days of housing, meals, transportation, taxes, and resources to support projects that directly benefit the children during my time there.





If you feel led to support, I would be incredibly grateful—whether through giving, sharing this campaign, or praying for me, the children, and the staff. Thank you for being part of this journey and for your generosity. I’m excited to see all that God will do!