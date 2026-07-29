Support my travel to Canada

Helloo my name is Landon and I’m trying to earn, raise or in any way get some money for a mission for me to go to Canada. I know it’s not a lot of information so I’m gonna explain a little, I’m 19 broke have some family but the sum I have isn’t able to help and in the time frame I don’t think ima be able to do it. I’ve got a month to earn 1k anything or any advice helps. Thank you!!