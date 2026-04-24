Support My Sweet Friend Debbie Medical Journey

Im here to ask for your kindness and help for a sweet loving dear friend and neighbor Debbie Pike, a woman whose heart has always been to give, love, and serve others without hesitation. Debbie is a widow living on one income, and she is now facing upcoming medical testing and procedures that come with significant upfront costs. Without medical insurance, the financial situation. And burden is overwhelming—especially as she will need to take time off work to complete these tests. My dear friend is a great mom and daughter and grandmother and great sister to her family. Please if you find on your heart to donate whatever your heart desires anything counts the small amount. It would be gladly appreciated. Debbie touched my heart when she moved in and became my neighbor. She is the most amazing bubbly funny person I’ve ever met. We believe that with the touch of God hands will heal her cause she believes in faith so much and I do too and with her prayers in everybody’s prayers, she will be healed. Debbie never miss church on Wednesday or Sunday she so devoted to church and the faith of god and the bible my loving friend teach bible school to little kids too. Please loving people find it in your hurts to help her out even the small amount.





Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.

- 2 Corinthians 9:7





God is within her she will not fall

PSALM 46:5