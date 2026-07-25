Support My Scholarship Journey

Sometimes, the greatest opportunities in life come only once. They have the power to change not only one person's future but also the lives of countless others. Yet, even when those opportunities arrive, there can still be one final obstacle standing in the way.





My name is A. Mohammed Kromah from Liberia, and I have been awarded a scholarship to study at , Indonesia.





The scholarship covers my tuition, accommodation, health insurance, and Indonesian language training. However, I still need help covering the remaining travel costs to begin my academic journey.





I am raising $1,400 USD to cover:





- ✈️ $1,000 for my flight to Indonesia

- 🛂 $400 for my student visa and residence permit





This opportunity means more than earning a degree. It is a chance to gain knowledge, develop valuable skills, and return with the ability to make a positive impact in Liberia.





I humbly ask for your support. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to making this dream a reality. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser or keeping me in your prayers would mean just as much.





Thank you for believing in my future and for helping me take this important step toward a brighter tomorrow.





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