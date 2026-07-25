Support My Roatan Mission Trip

Buenas friends and family,





I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Roatan Alive Mission through Christ the Rock Community Church. This mission brings believers from North America together to work alongside and encourage churches in Roatan, share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, strengthen families, and help build up the body of Christ within the community.





Christ the Rock Community Church has faithfully supported this ministry for over a decade, and I’m honored to now be part of what God is doing through this mission.

I’m currently raising support to help cover my final trip payment and remaining travel expenses. Every donation, no matter the amount, will directly help me participate in this opportunity to serve others, encourage local churches, and share God’s love with the people of Roatan.

Your generosity will help cover:

Final mission trip payment Travel expenses Lodging and meals Ministry and outreach support

More importantly, your support will help make a spiritual and personal impact on families and communities we will serve. I truly believe this mission will not only bless those we encounter, but also continue to strengthen my own faith and ability to serve others.





If you’re unable to give financially, prayers for our team, the churches in Roatan, and the families we’ll meet would mean so much.





Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support as I take this step of faith. I’m incredibly grateful and blessed to be a part of this ministry and I know this will make an impact in the world for Jesus!

God bless!