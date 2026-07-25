Support My Remaining Semesters Abroad

My name is Deogratius Muruga, and I am currently pursuing my Master’s degree in Computer Engineering in South Korea. I am deeply passionate about cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and technology innovation, and I have dedicated myself to research that aims to create real-world impact through technology.





Throughout my academic journey, I have worked hard to build projects and research focused on AI ethics, cybersecurity, IoT systems, climate-sensitive technologies, and digital innovation. My dream is to use technology to contribute solutions that can positively impact communities in Africa and beyond.





Studying abroad has been both a blessing and a challenge. While I remain committed to completing my degree successfully, I am currently facing financial difficulties covering my remaining semesters, tuition fees, accommodation, and daily living costs.





I have come a long way through determination, sacrifice, and faith, and I do not want financial hardship to stop me from completing the education and research journey I have worked so hard for.





Your support, whether big or small, will go directly toward:

• Remaining tuition fees

• Dormitory and living expenses





Even if you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean a lot to me.





Thank you sincerely for believing in my future, supporting my education, and helping me continue pursuing my dreams in technology and research.





May God bless you abundantly for your kindness and generosity.



