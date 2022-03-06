Support My Recovery: Replacing My Stolen Device

Help Me Replace My Stolen Phone and Get Back to Filmmaking.





My name is The 12, and I have spent the last 11 years building my career as a mobile cinematographer. For me, my phone isn't just a device, it's my camera, my editing workstation, my communication tool, and the heart of my livelihood.





On Sunday night, my phone was stolen by a pickpocket. In an instant, I lost access to the device I depend on every day. My WhatsApp conversations with clients, important work files, banking apps, and other essential accounts are no longer accessible to me. Beyond the financial loss, it has disrupted my ability to work and communicate with clients.





I have an important project scheduled for the 25th of next month, and I desperately want to keep that commitment. Missing it could mean losing both income and future opportunities that I've worked years to build.





I have managed to save between ₦450,000 and ₦500,000 toward replacing my phone, but the device I need for my professional work costs more than I can currently afford. I am still short by ₦400,000.





If you are able to support me in any amount, I would be deeply grateful. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me closer to getting back to work, serving my clients, and continuing the career I have dedicated over a decade to building.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a great deal to me.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and belief in my journey.