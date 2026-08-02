Support My Psychology Studies and Training

I'm a 4th year psychology student currently doing my on-the-job training in the first semester, with my thesis coming up in the second semester. Right now, my family is going through a difficult financial time. My sister is our family's breadwinner and is carrying the weight of supporting all of us. I feel guilty adding to her worries, and I want to ease that burden however I can.





I'm asking for help with my allowance so I can focus on completing my training and thesis without putting more pressure on my sister. Your support would mean so much to me and my family during this time. Thank you for standing with me.