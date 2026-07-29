Support My Pepper & Tomato Farm Project

My name is Bello Akeem Olaniyi, a young Nigerian passionate about agriculture and sustainable food production. I am raising funds to establish a 1-acre irrigated pepper and tomato farm in Oyo State, Nigeria under my agribusiness initiative, Bellaak Agro Solution.

This project is aimed at addressing key challenges in our food system such as seasonal scarcity of vegetables, unstable food prices, and post-harvest losses that affect both farmers and consumers. In Nigeria, pepper and tomato are essential daily food ingredients, yet their availability is often inconsistent due to dependence on rainfall and lack of proper irrigation systems.

Through this project, I plan to introduce a simple irrigation-based farming system that will allow year-round production of pepper and tomato. This will help reduce dependence on rainfall, improve crop yield consistency, and ensure a steady supply of fresh vegetables to local markets, food vendors, and households.

In addition to production, I will also implement basic value addition practices such as sorting, grading, and proper packaging of harvested crops. This will reduce post-harvest losses, improve product quality, and increase income from sales.

The total funding goal for this project is ₦1,500,000, which will be used for land preparation, irrigation setup, seeds and seedlings, fertilizers, labour, pest control, tools, and basic logistics needed to establish the farm.

This project will also create employment opportunities for 3–5 rural youths and contribute to improving food availability in my community. It is designed as a scalable agribusiness model that can expand into larger commercial farming in the future.

With your support, I believe this small but impactful project can become a sustainable agricultural venture that helps improve food security, create jobs, and reduce food waste in Nigeria.

I sincerely appreciate any support, encouragement, or contribution towards making this vision a reality.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in this journey.