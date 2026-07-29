Support My Path to Graduate in Health Info Managem

Hello everyone,





My name is Muhammad Sardauna Umar, and I am reaching out to you today with a deep passion for healthcare development and a strong desire to build a successful future. Education is the ultimate tool for empowerment, and I am fully committed to completing my academic journey so I can make a meaningful impact in the Nigerian health sector.





Currently, I am pursuing my studies in Health Information Management. In today's world, proper healthcare data, digital management, and accurate record-keeping are critical to saving lives and improving hospital systems. I chose this field because I want to be part of the generation that modernizes healthcare delivery in Nigeria.





However, I have hit a sudden financial hurdle that threatens to pause my academic progress. Balancing the high demands of my studies alongside rising educational costs—including tuition fees, crucial technical textbooks, and final assessment registrations—has become a massive burden to carry alone.





I am raising these funds to clear my outstanding academic expenses so I can focus fully on my excellence and graduate on time.





Investing in my education is an investment in a dedicated, disciplined, and hardworking student who is ready to give back to society. Every single donation, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to my goals.





If you are unable to donate at this time, please consider sharing this link with your network and keeping me in your prayers. Your kindness, trust, and support mean the absolute world to me.





Thank you so much, and God bless you!



