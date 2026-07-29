Support my NYC Mission Trip

Hi Everyone,





I’m so excited to share that this July, I’m going on my very first mission trip! We are heading to New York City to share the Gospel and serve the community.





As many of you know, I lived in New York for seven years, and I’ve always been passionate about feeding those in need. This trip feels like a beautiful full-circle moment.





My Journey: My faith journey started when I ended up at a college I didn't choose—but God knew I needed to be there to meet Ms. G. After she shared her faith in a staff meeting, she helped me with a Bible study assignment, and the rest was history! She introduced my family to a group of people who are now our "family," and I am so grateful to be serving alongside them this summer. Because someone shared their love of the gospel with me, now I want to do the same for others.





How to Help:

I’m looking for prayer partners and financial supporters to help me reach my goal of $1100.





To Donate:





To Pray: Please pray for our team's safety and the people we will serve!





You can also help by sharing this post!

Thank you for being part of my story. I can't wait to see what God does in NYC!





With love,





Jamie Mastronardi