Support My Next Chapter in my career

Hello everyone,





My name is Jaelyn, also known as Reii Renae on X and other social media platforms. I’m grateful you’re here and taking a moment to learn about my situation. Thank you for your time, support, and kindness





Earlier this year, I lost my job after conflicts surrounding my political beliefs and public expression. Since then, I’ve been focused on pursuing political commentary/content creation full time.





I’m currently raising support to help me continue creating content, grow my platform, secure equipment/resources, and stay stable while I work toward turning this into a sustainable career.





I deeply appreciate anyone who believes people should be able to speak openly without risking everything for it.





Even sharing this means a lot. Thank you to everyone supporting me during this chapter ❤️