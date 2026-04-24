Support My Move Toward Independence

Hi, my name is Leila. I am raising funds to help me gain independence and move into a safer, more stable living situation. I am autistic and have dyscalculia, which can make certain aspects of daily life more challenging and has made it harder for me to become financially independent as quickly as I would like.





For a long time, I have struggled with family conflict, financial control, and a lack of privacy. I am currently working toward taking control of my own benefits, finances, and personal affairs so I can build a better future for myself. I am also pursuing employment opportunities, working with mental health professionals, and taking steps toward living more independently.





The funds raised will help with housing-related expenses, transportation, personal necessities, moving costs, technology needed for work and communication, and other expenses involved in creating a stable and independent life. My goal is to have a safe place where I can focus on my health, employment, and future without constant stress and conflict.





Any donation, no matter the amount, would be deeply appreciated. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would also help tremendously. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me as I work toward independence, stability, and a better future.