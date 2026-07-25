Support My Mother's Leg Surgery

My mother is suffering from a serious leg condition that has made it very difficult for her to walk. After medical evaluation, her doctors recommended that she undergo a leg operation to help restore her mobility and reduce her pain. Unfortunately, I am not financially able to afford the cost of her surgery.

I am humbly asking for your support. We are trying to raise USD 2,000 to cover the operation and related medical expenses. Any contribution, no matter how small, will bring us closer to getting my mother the treatment she urgently needs. If you are unable to donate, sharing this message with others would also mean a great deal to us.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers during this difficult time.

Bank Details

Account Name: shane moteir

Bank Name: commercial bank

Branch. Kottawa

Account Number: 8500040411

Country srilanka

SWIFT/BIC. CCEYLKLX. Or. CCEYLKLXXXX