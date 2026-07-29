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Support My Mothers Fight Against Cancer

Goal€5,000 EUR
Raised€800 EUR

Fundraiser created byGwenaelle Philippart

Fundraiser funds will be received by Gwenaelle Philippart

Support My Mothers Fight Against Cancer

ENG+FR


ENG

My family is currently facing medical debt and fighting against serious illnesses. This experience reminds me of the importance of accessible healthcare for everyone, and I truly hope for reforms that could one day make healthcare completely free.


My mother is courageously fighting several severe illnesses. She has been diagnosed with grade 3 brain meningiomas: anaplastic, cancerous, and particularly aggressive tumors which are stabilized.


In addition, she has cancer in her left lung: a stage 4 metastatic pulmonary adenocarcinoma that has spread to the pleura, and she also suffered a pneumothorax. These conditions have severely weakened her health. She also suffers from osteoporosis and, after undergoing three surgeries, her hip prosthesis had to be replaced. She now relies on a wheelchair to move around.


The oncologist gave a prognosis of around one year, but they are still seeking other treatment options.


Despite all her strength and determination, this situation has become overwhelming physically, emotionally, and financially. All the retirement savings of Rog, her husband, have been entirely spent on medical care and treatments. To continue managing daily life, they had to sell two already second-hand cars and significantly lower their standard of living. They rarely go out anymore. She also does not benefit from preferential healthcare reimbursement status, which makes everything even harder to manage.


Any help, no matter the amount, would be received with deep gratitude. Thank you sincerely for taking the time to read and support us.



FR

Ma maman et son époux traversent actuellement une période très difficile à cause de lourdes dépenses médicales et de plusieurs maladies. Cette situation me rappelle à quel point l’accès aux soins devrait être accessible à tous, et j’espère sincèrement qu’un jour les soins de santé pourront devenir entièrement gratuits.


Ma mère se bat courageusement contre plusieurs maladies graves. Elle a été diagnostiquée avec des méningiomes cérébraux de grade 3, anaplasiques, cancéreux et particulièrement agressifs qui sont stabilisés.


Elle souffre également d’un cancer du poumon gauche : un adénocarcinome pulmonaire métastatique de stade 4 qui s’est propagé à la plèvre, et elle a aussi été victime d’un pneumothorax. Sa santé s’est énormément fragilisée au fil du temps. Elle souffre aussi d’ostéoporose et, après trois opérations, sa prothèse de hanche a dû être remplacée. Elle doit désormais utiliser un fauteuil roulant pour se déplacer.


L’oncologue lui a donné un pronostic d’environ un an, mais ils continuent à chercher d’autres traitements possibles.


Malgré toute sa force et sa détermination, cette épreuve est extrêmement lourde, physiquement, émotionnellement et financièrement. Toutes les économies retraite de Rog, son mari, ont été utilisées pour financer ses soins et son combat contre la maladie. Pour pouvoir continuer à vivre, ils ont dû vendre deux voitures déjà d’occasion et fortement réduire leur niveau de vie. Ils sortent désormais très rarement. Elle ne bénéficie pas non plus du statut de remboursement préférentiel pour les soins de santé, ce qui rend la situation encore plus difficile à gérer.


Toute aide, même la plus petite, serait reçue avec énormément de gratitude. Merci du fond du cœur d’avoir pris le temps de lire et de nous soutenir.


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