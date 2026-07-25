Support My Mission Trip to Providenciales

I am excited for the opportunity to join a mission team partnering with Harvest Bible Chapel in Providenciales Turks and Caicos Islands to serve the local community and share the love of Christ. During this mission trip, we will minister in local schools, assist the church with a community park day, and participate in a parenting class designed to encourage and support families.





Our primary focus is reaching the children of the community with the Gospel. Through lessons, activities, and meaningful interactions, we hope to share the message of God’s love and help plant seeds of faith that will continue to grow long after our visit.





Harvest Bible Chapel is doing incredible work within the community, and our team is honored to come alongside them in their mission. By serving local families, supporting church outreach efforts, and investing in the lives of children, we hope to make a lasting impact while sharing the hope found in Jesus Christ.





I am currently raising funds to help me join this mission team. Donations will help cover travel expenses, lodging, and other costs associated with serving on this trip. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps make it possible for me to be part of this mission and share the Gospel with children and families in Turks and Caicos.





Thank you for your prayers, encouragement, and support. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and for those who partner with me in making this mission possible.