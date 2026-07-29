Support My Mission Trip to Oklahoma

Hello everyone,

My name is Dongwon Kim, and I am currently studying theology. This summer, I will be going on a short-term mission trip to Oklahoma.





Recently, I have felt God’s calling in a special way, and I believe He is leading me to take part in His mission and serve His Kingdom. As Jesus gave us the Great Commission, I want to respond with faith and obedience. At first, I planned to cover the expenses on my own, but realistically, I need some support for this mission trip.





I would be truly grateful if you would consider partnering with me through prayer and financial support. Your support will help me participate in this mission and serve the people in Oklahoma.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this. May God bless you.



