Support My Mission Trip to Eswatini

Greetings,





God has presented me with an opportunity to go on a mission trip.

We will be partnering with Challenge Ministries in Eswatini; a small, beautiful country which is landlocked between South Africa and Mozambique, to share the love of Christ with the people they serve.

I know this experience will not only bless the people in the community, but will also bless me and everyone who is sending me. I am excited to see God work in the lives of everyone we minister to and I look forward to sharing stories with you when I return.

I am praying that God blesses me and the rest of the team with the courage to be the hands and feet of Jesus. I am also praying that I receive sufficient support.

The biggest way to support me is through prayer. Please pray for me as I prepare to go and serve God’s people.

In order to go on this trip, I must raise support to help cover the cost of the trip. This cost includes housing, food, transportation, and supplies. My goal is to raise the money through sponsorship. If you are able to support me financially, please know that it will be used to make an impact for God's Kingdom.

If you would like to support me, you can donate through the link on this page.

No matter how you are able to support me, I am extremely grateful.





Thank you!