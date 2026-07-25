Support my mission to Vancouver

Support my Mission Trip!

WHY AM I GOING?

My church, Antioch Orlando, goes on mission around the world every summer. As a church, we believe we are called to live out Jesus’ command in Matthew 28:19-20 to "go and make disciples." This summer, I have the opportunity to go to Vancouver, Canada, and partner with Antioch Garden City to share the gospel. My church has been blessed by other churches sending teams to help seek and save the lost, and now I would love to be part of doing the same. I’m excited to step into this mission and see God move in me and through me in those we reach!

HOW CAN YOU PARTNER WITH ME?

I would like to invite you to pray and give towards my mission trip. The total cost for my trip is approximately $2,300. Prayer is truly so powerful, so I invite you guys to pray for my trip, even if you are unable to donate. Here are some ways you can be praying for my trip:

For the growth of the church, Antioch Garden City For unity within our team That we are led to people hungry for the gospel of Jesus Christ, and that they would be saved That we are safe and have fun

TRIP DATE:

Leaving in July

Thank you for reading my letter!