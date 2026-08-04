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Support my mission to bringing hope and healing

Goal₦1,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byAdaobi Ezekwem

Support my mission to bringing hope and healing

Hi, my name is Helen, serving as the Hospital Housekeeping Team Leader aboard Global Mercy —a floating hospital delivering free, life-changing surgical care to those who need it most.

I joined this mission in March 2024 to serve with heart and hands, far from home, but close to purpose.

In my role, I don’t perform surgeries or medical procedures but I help make healing possible. My team ensures that every corner of the hospital is spotless, safe, and serene. Cleanliness is dignity. It’s part of the care. And it matters more than most people realize especially on a ship serving thousands.

This is a completely volunteer position. I don’t receive a salary and It’s the most humbling and fulfilling work I’ve ever done.


Your support makes this journey possible. Whether it helps cover my basic needs onboard, travel costs, or just brings peace of mind…. every gift you give is part of a ripple effect of healing. I believe in hope and I believe in the kindness of strangers who choose to give even when they don’t know me.

If you feel moved, please consider donating and being part of this mission with me.

Thank you for helping carry this light across the water.

By sponsoring me as a Mercy Ships volunteer crew member, today you will become a valued partner — a Crewmate! As a Crewmate, you are helping make a lasting impact on the people of Africa. With your partnership you are bringing even more hope and healing to the forgotten poor. Your generous support will help transform lives through surgical intervention, medical capacity building, and community development. Thank you for making a difference with your gift today!


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