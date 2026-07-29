Support My Mission at Ufira Joy Centre Homabay

Hello, my name is Hellen Wabwire.

Next month, I have a mission trip to go serve and volunteer at Ufira Joy Centre, a children’s home located at Rusinga Island in Homabay County.

I am not an organization, just a servant of God with a pure heart, obeying His call to go and help these children.

The children there are bright, happy, and very eager to learn — but they lack the most basic things for their education. Right now, they have no exercise books, no pens, no pencils, no textbooks… nothing to write or learn with.

I am raising a total of KSh 30,000 specifically to buy all the books, stationery, and learning materials they need.

I promise 100% honesty and transparency: every coin goes directly to the children. I will post photos, full lists of items bought, and proof of everything given to them, so every well‑wisher can see exactly how you have blessed them.

Please stand with me and stand with these children. Any amount — 100, 200, 500 shillings , makes a big difference and will put a smile on their faces.