GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Support my medical diagnosis and treatment

Goal₦1,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byOnah Judith

Support my medical diagnosis and treatment

Hello, my name is Judith, and I am asking for your support during one of the most difficult periods of my life.

Since 2024, I have been in and out of hospitals, searching for answers and trying to regain my health. After months of medical consultations, tests, and treatments, I was finally diagnosed with lupus nephritis.

While trying to manage this condition, I began experiencing serious gastrointestinal symptoms, including persistent abdominal problems and blood and mucus in my stool. My doctors are now investigating the cause and have recommended a colonoscopy with a biopsy to determine what is happening so I can receive the right treatment.

Unfortunately, the cost of these procedures, medications, hospital visits, laboratory tests, and transportation has completely exhausted my financial resources. I have spent everything I had trying to stay alive and continue my treatment.

I have already been able to raise ₦40,000 through the kindness of others, and I am deeply grateful for every person who has supported me. However, I still need help to reach my goal and complete the investigations my doctors have recommended.

Your donation no matter how small will go directly toward my medical care, including the colonoscopy, biopsy, hospital expenses, medications, and other essential treatment costs.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign with others would also mean so much to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, your prayers, and any support you are able to give. Every act of generosity brings me one step closer to getting the diagnosis and treatment I urgently need.

With gratitude,

Judith



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve