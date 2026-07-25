Support my medical diagnosis and treatment

Hello, my name is Judith, and I am asking for your support during one of the most difficult periods of my life.

Since 2024, I have been in and out of hospitals, searching for answers and trying to regain my health. After months of medical consultations, tests, and treatments, I was finally diagnosed with lupus nephritis.

While trying to manage this condition, I began experiencing serious gastrointestinal symptoms, including persistent abdominal problems and blood and mucus in my stool. My doctors are now investigating the cause and have recommended a colonoscopy with a biopsy to determine what is happening so I can receive the right treatment.

Unfortunately, the cost of these procedures, medications, hospital visits, laboratory tests, and transportation has completely exhausted my financial resources. I have spent everything I had trying to stay alive and continue my treatment.

I have already been able to raise ₦40,000 through the kindness of others, and I am deeply grateful for every person who has supported me. However, I still need help to reach my goal and complete the investigations my doctors have recommended.

Your donation no matter how small will go directly toward my medical care, including the colonoscopy, biopsy, hospital expenses, medications, and other essential treatment costs.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign with others would also mean so much to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, your prayers, and any support you are able to give. Every act of generosity brings me one step closer to getting the diagnosis and treatment I urgently need.

With gratitude,

Judith







