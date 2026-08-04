Support My Kidney Transplant Journey

Life has a way of changing in an instant. I have been diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease, and every day I face the physical, emotional, and financial challenges that come with it. While I continue fighting, my greatest hope is receiving a kidney transplant—a chance to regain my health and live a fuller life.

The journey to a transplant is overwhelming. Between medical appointments, medications, testing, travel, and other transplant-related expenses, the costs add up quickly. Even with insurance, there are many out-of-pocket expenses that create an additional burden during an already difficult time.

I’m reaching out with humility to ask for your support. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward helping cover transplant-related medical expenses, recovery costs, and the care I need throughout this journey. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my story with others would mean just as much. Your kindness, generosity, prayers, and encouragement give me strength and hope. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for being part of my journey toward a healthier future. Every act of support brings me one step closer to receiving the life-changing kidney transplant I so desperately need. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.











