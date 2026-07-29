Support My Journey to YLG4 Brazil 2027

Dear friends,

I am honored to have the opportunity to participate in the Young Leaders Gathering 4 (YLG4), organized by the Lausanne Movement, which will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, in March 2027.

YLG4 is a unique global gathering that brings together emerging Christian leaders from around the world for spiritual growth, leadership development, collaboration, and mission-focused engagement. This event seeks to equip leaders to serve Christ more effectively in their communities, churches, and ministries.

While the conference organizers are generously providing lodging and meals during the event, I am responsible for covering my travel expenses and personal costs. For this reason, I am seeking financial support to help make this opportunity possible.

As a pastor, ministry leader, and doctoral student, I am passionate about helping churches and Christian leaders use technology, education, and strategic ministry practices to advance the Gospel. I believe that participating in YLG4 will allow me to learn from experienced leaders, build meaningful international relationships, and bring valuable insights back to serve the Church in Costa Rica and beyond.

Your contribution is not simply helping fund a trip. It is an investment in leadership development, ministry growth, and the future impact that can result from greater collaboration among Christian leaders worldwide.

Whether you are able to give financially or support me through prayer, I am deeply grateful. Thank you for partnering with me in this journey and for helping make this opportunity possible.

May God bless you richly.