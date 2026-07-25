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Support my journey to study Business abroad

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNominErdene Khanddorj

Support my journey to study Business abroad

Hello everyone,

My name is Nomin, and I am a student from Mongolia. I am currently waiting for admission decisions from five universities abroad, where I have applied to study Business Management.

For many years, I have dreamed of studying abroad and gaining knowledge and experience that will allow me to build a better future. I believe education is one of the most powerful ways to create opportunities, not only for myself but also for my family and the people around me.

I am currently working and doing everything I can to prepare financially for this journey. However, because of the low average income and limited job opportunities in Mongolia, it has been extremely difficult to save enough money for international education expenses.

My parents have always supported me and worked very hard for our family. However, I do not want to put more financial pressure on them. My family is currently facing financial challenges, including existing debts, and my parents have been working tirelessly to overcome these difficulties. My grandmother even had to sell her home to help our family during a difficult time.

Seeing my family’s sacrifices has motivated me to find another way to pursue my dream without becoming an additional burden on them.

That is why I am reaching out to kind-hearted people for support. I am hoping to raise approximately $6,000 to help cover my initial education expenses, including tuition and dormitory costs.

I am choosing to study Business Management because I want to develop the skills and knowledge needed to create opportunities in the future. Taiwan also provides international students with opportunities to work while studying, and I will do my best to become independent, work hard, and make the most of this chance.

Your support will not only help me financially; it will give me the opportunity to continue my education and move closer to my goals. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference in my journey.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my story with others would also mean a lot to me.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and for believing in my dream.

With sincere gratitude,

Nomin

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