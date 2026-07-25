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Support My Journey to Rebuild My Life

Goal$10,000 HKD
Raised$0 HKD

Fundraiser created byKylen Baker

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kylen Baker

Support My Journey to Rebuild My Life

Life has a way of testing us when we least expect it. Over the past few years, I’ve faced a series of unexpected challenges that have left me trying to rebuild my life from the ground up. While I remain determined to move forward, I have reached a point where I need a little help to regain the essential tools that will allow me to work, earn an income, and stay connected with the people who matter most.

I’m currently living in China and working hard to rebuild my business and create a more stable future. My mobile phone is my primary work tool. I rely on it every day to communicate with clients, respond to business enquiries, manage appointments, and keep my business running. Unfortunately, my current phone has reached the end of its useful life. It freezes frequently, shuts down unexpectedly, and has become unreliable at the times I need it most.

I’m not asking for the latest or most expensive phone. In fact, I’m perfectly happy to purchase a reliable used device with enough memory and a fast enough processor to handle my daily business needs. In China, it’s possible to find excellent used phones at reasonable prices, but at this point in my life, even that is beyond what I can currently afford.

My laptop is also in desperate need of replacement. It was purchased in 2011 and still runs Windows 7. Modern software and many of the tools I need for business are no longer supported, making it increasingly difficult to work efficiently. A dependable laptop would allow me to continue building my business, improve my productivity, and create new opportunities to become financially independent again.

Perhaps the hardest part of my journey has been being separated from my young son. We have lived apart for the past three years due to circumstances beyond my control. My phone is not only my business lifeline—it is also the most important way I stay connected with him. Every call and every message reminds us that, despite the distance between us, our bond remains strong. Having a reliable phone means I can continue being an active part of his life while I work toward creating a future where we can spend more time together.

This fundraiser is not about buying luxury items. It is about replacing the essential tools I need to rebuild my livelihood, support myself through honest work, and remain connected with my son. My goal is to regain my independence, not rely on the generosity of others indefinitely.

If you are able to contribute, no matter how small the amount, you will be helping me take another step toward rebuilding my life and creating a better future. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing my story with others would mean the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in second chances, and for helping me move forward. Your kindness and support will never be forgotten.


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