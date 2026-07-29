SUPPORT MY JOURNEY TO HIGHER EDUCATION

Help Me Pursue My Dream of Studying Abroad





My name is Chinyem Destiny, and I am a Food Technology graduate from Nigeria with a passion for improving food safety, nutrition, and food production.





Education has always been my path toward creating a better future. Despite financial challenges, I worked hard to complete my Higher National Diploma (HND) in Food Technology. My goal now is to continue my education abroad, where I can gain advanced knowledge, practical experience, and internationally recognized qualifications.





I plan to study in a country that offers high-quality education in Food Technology or Nutrition. This opportunity will equip me with modern skills and research experience that are difficult to access at home. After completing my studies, I hope to contribute to improving food quality, food security, and nutrition in my community and beyond.





Studying abroad is a significant financial challenge for me. The costs of university tuition, visa processing, travel, accommodation, health insurance, and other essential expenses are beyond what I can afford on my own.





I am asking for your support to help make this dream possible. Every contribution, regardless of the amount, brings me one step closer to achieving my educational goals. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would also mean a great deal.





As I progress through the application process, I will provide updates, including admission decisions and other important milestones, so supporters can follow my journey.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting my education. Your kindness and generosity can help change the course of my future and enable me to make a meaningful impact through my career.





With gratitude,





Chinyem Destiny