Support My Journey to Financial Independence

My name is Janis Carevs , and I’m raising funds to help me achieve a lifelong dream: starting my own business.

I’ve always believed that hard work and determination can change a person’s future. Rather than relying on others, I want to build something of my own—a business that will provide a stable income, create opportunities, and give my family a better life.

My goal isn’t just to start a business. It’s to achieve financial independence so I can eventually buy a home for my family—a place we can truly call our own. This fundraiser is an investment in a future where I can support my loved ones through my own efforts.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to turning this dream into reality. If you’re unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for believing in me, supporting my journey, and helping me build a brighter future for my family.



