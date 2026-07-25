Support My Journey to Brazil 🇧🇷

God has opened the door for me to move to Brazil to attend ministry school and serve as a long-term missionary. I’ll be receiving biblical and practical ministry training while serving alongside local churches through evangelism, discipleship, community outreach, and wherever the Lord leads.





As I prepare for this next season, I’m inviting others to partner with me in what God is doing. My monthly expenses in Brazil will be approximately $1,200, and my goal is to raise one month of support ($1,200) before I leave, along with $1,600 to cover my airfare. Meeting this goal will allow me to arrive in Brazil with a strong foundation and focus fully on serving and studying.





Whether you feel led to give a one-time gift or become a monthly supporter, every contribution helps make this calling possible. If you’re unable to give financially, your prayers are just as valuable. Please pray that I would remain faithful, that hearts would be open to the Gospel, and that God would continue to provide every need. I know what the Lord has called me to, and I am deeply grateful for your consideration, your prayers, and your partnership.





Thank you for choosing to invest not only in my journey, but in the lives that will be impacted through the work God is doing in Brazil.





With love,

Eden 🤍



