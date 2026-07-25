Support My Journey To Berklee

Help Me Pursue My Dream at Boston Conservatory at Berklee





When I was just a preschooler, my father took me to see The Nutcracker. I was completely captivated by the music, movement, and storytelling. I turned to him and told him how amazing it was, and he simply smiled and said, "You can do that too." Not long after that day, my father passed away, but those words have stayed with me ever since. They became the dream I've spent my life pursuing.





After losing my father, my mother made incredible sacrifices to nurture my love for the performing arts. She worked hard to provide opportunities for me to take dance, acting, and music lessons, encouraging me every step of the way. Even during times when money was tight, she never stopped believing in my potential.





My journey hasn't been without challenges. I've battled anxiety, self-doubt, and the voices of people who told me that pursuing a career in the arts wasn't realistic. But with determination, hard work, and the support of mentors who believed in me, I refused to give up. Every audition, every rehearsal, and every setback only strengthened my resolve.





Today, I'm honored to say I've been accepted to Boston Conservatory at Berklee, one of the nation's premier musical theatre programs. As a first-generation college student, this opportunity means everything to me. It represents years of perseverance, my father's belief in me, and my mother's unwavering sacrifices.





While earning this acceptance is a dream come true, the cost of tuition, housing, books, and other educational expenses places a significant financial burden on my family. We're doing everything we can, but we can't do it alone.





I'm asking for your support to help make this dream possible. Every contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward my education to help me focus on becoming the best performer and storyteller I can be.





If you're unable to donate, sharing my story with your family and friends would mean the world to me.





Thank you for believing in my dream and for helping me take the next step toward a future I've been working toward my entire life. Your kindness and generosity will have a lasting impact, and I will always be grateful for your support.