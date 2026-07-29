Support My Journey to Becoming a Dispatch Rider

My name is Eni Daniel, and I'm trying to raise ₦1.2 million to buy a motorcycle so I can start working as a dispatch rider.





I've been looking for a stable way to earn an income and support myself, and becoming a dispatch rider is an opportunity I'm ready to work hard for. The biggest challenge standing in my way is not the willingness to work it's the cost of getting a motorcycle.





This motorcycle won't just be transportation; it will be my source of income and a chance to build a better future for myself. With it, I can start taking delivery jobs, earn a living honestly, and become financially independent.





Any contribution, no matter how small, will bring me closer to this goal. If you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would also mean a lot to me.





Thank you for your support and for believing in my journey.