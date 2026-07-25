Support My Journey to a Healthier Smile

Hey everyone!! For the ones who know me know that my teeth are in horrible shape due to my own choices, well I'm beginning my journey on getting them fixed. My journey starts on October 22 2026, but I'm starting to raise funds now so that hopefully when I walk in the office in October we can go ahead and get it taken care of and not have to wait for me to come up with the money. Especially since the holidays will be coming up. You also know its hard for me to take the leap and actually ask for help but here I am.

My teeth have been horrible and causing non stop infections, which are absolutely horrible and painful. Besides the infections and pain I'm rebuilding myself and truly want to rebuild my self-esteem that has become almost nonexistent. I want to be able to smile more, take more pictures where I don't just have a RBF and can actually share and display them. I want my son to be able to share pictures without having to explain why his Mom always looks so mad or sad because of me not smiling. I truly can not remember the last time I actually truly smiled without worrying about what someone will say or the looks I get. I started working again with the public and have endured the questions from kids, looks from strangers and the rude comments from customers. You never fully know how much those little things can and will affect you mentally because no matter how good of a person you try to be people always judge a book by its cover. I'm not expecting people to pay for the whole thing as I will be starting to put money away to save along with this fundraiser but we all know in this day and age a single parent/income household has a hard enough time keeping their heads above water let alone a major thing like this. If you feel it in your heart to donate, just know it is truly appreciated but not expected. If you can't donate, I completely understand. If you can share this so that maybe I'm able to do this, I'd greatly appreciate it. Thank you in advance.