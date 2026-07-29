Support My journey for missions

Hi everyone! I'm leah. And recently I've been accepted to go serve as a what it's called MA staff aka Mission Adventures staff member in Ensenada mexico 🇲🇽 from may- August. Right now since I've been accepted a week before hand, I will need to fundraise asap. And so I'm asking for any amounts little or big to help mainly with Travel costs, Program costs and anything else that may come up. Total cost is around $1060 USD. Which covers plane tickets, short term insurance, and housing and food for the entire summer/my stay. Again anything helps small or big. I mainly need money for airfare soon 😬. I leave may 22nd as of this year. And I return August 18th. Thank you so much!