Support My Industrial Career Journey

My name is Golden Gabby, and I am currently rebuilding my career through industrial skills development after experiencing a major financial setback caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.





For four years, I operated a business that unfortunately collapsed during the economic downturn of Covid-19. Since then, I have actively pursued employment opportunities both locally and internationally while taking practical steps to rebuild my future through technical and industrial training.





Rather than give up, I chose to pursue a professional path in industrial operations, safety, heavy equipment, and offshore work. I have successfully completed Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) and crane operation training, and I am now working toward certifications that will help me qualify for industrial and offshore opportunities, where related professionals are in demand.





My Career Training Pathway and respective Institutions.





1. DetaGulf Global Services Limited

Program: International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC)

Estimated Cost: ₦220,000 – ₦250,000

Website: www.detagulf.com





2. Charkin Maritime Academy

Program: OPITO BOSIET

Estimated Cost: ₦350,000 – ₦400,000

Website: www.charkincentre.com





3. True Blue Energy Services Limited

Program: OPITO Rigging

Estimated Cost: ₦500,000 – ₦600,000

Website: www.trueblueenergy.com





4. ACE Center Driving School

Program: Truck Driving Training

Estimated Cost: ₦800,000 – ₦900,000

Website: www.acecenterdrivingschool.com





These programs are intended to help me build a strong, employable profile in crane operation, rigging, industrial safety, and heavy equipment, opening pathways toward sustainable employment and financial stability.





Unfortunately, financial hardship has made it difficult to continue this journey independently. Much of my family’s resources go toward ongoing medical care for my two siblings living with sickle cell anemia, alongside daily living expenses.





I would like to respectfully clarify that I am not seeking financial assistance for personal spending. For transparency and accountability, my preference is for any willing sponsor to pay the training institutes directly in my name for any of the listed certifications.





Even partial sponsorship toward any stage of this journey would mean a great deal to me. Anyone interested is welcome to verify the institutions and training details directly with the mentioned institutions.





I remain fully committed to building a better future through discipline, hard work, and professional growth. My goal is simple, to become gainfully employed, financially stable, and able to better support myself and my family.

Any sponsorship, mentorship, referral, or opportunity would be sincerely appreciated.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in my journey.